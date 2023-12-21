Beverage Kegs Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage) , Types (Plastic Kegs, Metal Kegs) , By " Beverage Kegs Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Beverage Kegs market?



Blefa (Artemis Group)

THIELMANN

Zhejiang Ningbo Major Draft Beer Equipment Co., Ltd.

SCHÃFER Container Systems

Lightweight Containers BV

Petainer

Dolium (Dispack Projects NV)

Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers

Shinhan Industrial Co., Ltd. PolyKeg S.r.l.

The Beverage Kegs Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A keg is the small barrel which is used for storing and transporting products such as beverages which includes alcohopc as well as non-alcohopc beverages, Cooking oil and Chemicals. Alcohopc beverages include alcohol types such as beer, wine, spirits and cider. The main reason for storing the alcohopc beverages in the kegs is that it maintains the original flavour and quapty of the beer over a long period of time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Beverage Kegs market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Beverage Kegs market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Beverage Kegs landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Plastic Kegs accounting for of the Beverage Kegs global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Alcohopc Beverage segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Beverage Kegs include Blefa (Artemis Group), THIELMANN, Zhejiang Ningbo Major Draft Beer Equipment Co., Ltd., SCHÃFER Container Systems, pghtweight Containers BV, Petainer, Dopum (Dispack Projects NV), Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers and Shinhan Industrial Co., Ltd. and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Beverage Kegs in 2021.

This report focuses on Beverage Kegs volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Kegs market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Beverage Kegs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Beverage Kegs market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Plastic Kegs Metal Kegs

What are the different "Application of Beverage Kegs market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Alcoholic Beverage Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Why is Beverage Kegs market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Beverage Kegs market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Beverage Kegs Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Beverage Kegs market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Beverage Kegs industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Beverage Kegs market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Beverage Kegs Industry”.

