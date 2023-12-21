Surfing Apparel And Accessories Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Offline, Online) , Types (Surf Apparel, Surf Accessories) , By " Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market-2024 " Region

Quicksilver

Billabong International

Hurley

O'Neill

RVCA

Volcom

Globe International

Reef Sports

Roxy

Ripcurl Oakley

Supportive initiatives by surfing associations and equipment and accessories makers to promote surfing as a much more approachable sport by rolpng out several pubpc surfing facipties and artificial reefs will further enhance the market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Surfing Apparel and Accessories market size is estimated to be worth USD 1147.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1457.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Surfing Apparel and Accessories landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Surf Apparel accounting for of the Surfing Apparel and Accessories global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Offpne segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Surfing Apparel and Accessories include Quicksilver, Billabong International, Hurley, O'Neill, RVCA, Volcom, Globe International, Reef Sports and Roxy, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Surfing Apparel and Accessories in 2021.

This report focuses on Surfing Apparel and Accessories volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surfing Apparel and Accessories market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Surf Apparel Surf Accessories

Offline Online

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Surfing Apparel and Accessories market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surfing Apparel and Accessories

1.2 Classification of Surfing Apparel and Accessories by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Drivers

1.6.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Restraints

1.6.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Surfing Apparel and Accessories Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Surfing Apparel and Accessories New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Surfing Apparel and Accessories Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Surfing Apparel and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

