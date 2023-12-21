Outdoor Lighting Gear Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

DP Lighting

Taigeer

Ocean's King

SureFire

Dorcy

Nite Ize

Nitecore

Jiage

Petzl

Nextorch

Fenix

Pelican

Twoboys

Olight

Streamlight

Princeton

Wolf Eyes Browning

This report focuses on the outdoor mobile pghting gear mainly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Outdoor pghting Gear market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Outdoor pghting Gear market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Outdoor pghting Gear landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Headlamps accounting for of the Outdoor pghting Gear global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Outdoor segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Outdoor pghting Gear include Magpte, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP pghting, Taigeer, Ocean's King and SureFire, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Outdoor pghting Gear in 2021.

This report focuses on Outdoor pghting Gear volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor pghting Gear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Outdoor pghting Gear Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Headlamps

Flashlights

Lanterns Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Outdoor

Industrial Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Lighting Gear

1.2 Classification of Outdoor Lighting Gear by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Drivers

1.6.2 Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Restraints

1.6.3 Outdoor Lighting Gear Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Outdoor Lighting Gear Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Outdoor Lighting Gear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Outdoor Lighting Gear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Outdoor Lighting Gear Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Outdoor Lighting Gear Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Outdoor Lighting Gear New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Outdoor Lighting Gear Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Outdoor Lighting Gear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

