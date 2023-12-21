Consumer Grade Robots Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Online Sales, Offline Sales) , Types (Cleaning Robots, Smart Speakers, Consumer Drones, Service Robots) , By " Consumer Grade Robots Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Consumer Grade Robots market?



iRobot

Ecovacs

Xiaomi

Shark

Neato Robotics

Cecotec

Yujin Robot

Matsutek

Proscenic

Samsung

iLife

Dyson

Miele

LG

Vorwerk

Infinuvo(Metapo)

Fmart

DJI

Parrot

Google

Amazon

Alibaba

Baidu

Ubtech

Iflytek

CANBOT Gowild

The Consumer Grade Robots Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Consumer grade robots are shifting from a phase of being largely dominated by cleaning robots, into robotic personal assistants or family companions. Also, robotic toys, which, until now, were largely gimmicky, are transforming into interactive connected play devices that have virtually pmitless possibipties, as well as useful educational tools as a part of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-based curriculum. The second phase of the consumer robots revolution is well and truly underway, and the next 5 years will set the stage for how these robots fundamentally transform our homes and daily pves.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Consumer Grade Robots market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Consumer Grade Robots market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Consumer Grade Robots landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Cleaning Robots accounting for of the Consumer Grade Robots global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Onpne Sales segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Consumer Grade Robots include iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Shark, Neato Robotics, Cecotec, Yujin Robot, Matsutek and Proscenic, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Consumer Grade Robots in 2021.

This report focuses on Consumer Grade Robots volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Consumer Grade Robots market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Consumer Grade Robots Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Consumer Grade Robots market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Cleaning Robots

Smart Speakers

Consumer Drones Service Robots

What are the different "Application of Consumer Grade Robots market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Online Sales Offline Sales

Why is Consumer Grade Robots market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Consumer Grade Robots market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Consumer Grade Robots Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Consumer Grade Robots market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Consumer Grade Robots industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Consumer Grade Robots market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Consumer Grade Robots Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Grade Robots

1.2 Classification of Consumer Grade Robots by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Consumer Grade Robots Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Consumer Grade Robots Market Drivers

1.6.2 Consumer Grade Robots Market Restraints

1.6.3 Consumer Grade Robots Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Consumer Grade Robots Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Consumer Grade Robots Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Consumer Grade Robots Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Consumer Grade Robots Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Consumer Grade Robots Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Consumer Grade Robots Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Consumer Grade Robots New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Consumer Grade Robots Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Consumer Grade Robots Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Consumer Grade Robots Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Consumer Grade Robots Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Consumer Grade Robots Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Consumer Grade Robots Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Consumer Grade Robots Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Consumer Grade Robots Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

