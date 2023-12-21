Gaming And Office Mice Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Logitech

Razer

DAREU

Rapoo

Corsair

SteelSeries

A4TECH

Microsoft

ASUS(ROG)

Aulacn

Cherry

Lenovo

Fuhlen HP

The Gaming and Office Mice Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The mouse is a hand-operated input device used to manipulate objects on a computer screen.

Whether the mouse uses a laser or ball, or whether it is wired or wireless, a movement detected from the mouse sends instructions to the computer to move the cursor on the screen in order to interact with files, windows, and other software elements.

Even though the mouse is a peripheral device that sits outside the main computer housing, it's an essential piece of computer hardware in most non-touch systems.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gaming and Office Mice market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Gaming and Office Mice market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Gaming and Office Mice landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Gaming Mouse accounting for of the Gaming and Office Mice global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Professional Usage segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Gaming and Office Mice include Logitech, Razer, DAREU, Rapoo, Corsair, SteelSeries, A4TECH, Microsoft and ASUS(ROG), etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Gaming and Office Mice in 2021.

This report focuses on Gaming and Office Mice volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gaming and Office Mice market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Gaming and Office Mice Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Gaming Mouse Office Mouse

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Professional Usage

Office Usage

Personal Usage Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

