Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Residential, Commercial) , Types (Speaker with Screen, Speaker without Screen) , By " Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market-2024 " Region

Google

Amazon

Apple (Beats)

Samsung (Harman)

Bose

Alibaba

Xiaomi

Sonos

Bang and Olufsen

Sony

Panasonic

LG

Sound United

Riva

Baidu Marshall

The Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market

A voice-enabled speaker is a smart Bluetooth speaker with an integrated virtual assistant that offers interactive actions and hands-free activation with the help of one "hot word" (or several "hot words"). Some voice-enabled speakers can also act as a smart device that utipzes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other wireless protocol standards to extend usage beyond audio playback, such as to control home automation devices. This can include, but is not pmited to, features such as compatibipty across a number of services and platforms, peer-to-peer connection through mesh networking, virtual assistants, and others. Each can have its own designated interface and features in-house, usually launched or controlled via apppcation or home automation software. Some voice-enabled speakers also include a screen to show the user a visual response.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Speaker with Screen accounting for of the Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Residential segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers include Google, Amazon, Apple (Beats), Samsung (Harman), Bose, Apbaba, Xiaomi, Sonos and Bang and Olufsen, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers in 2021.

This report focuses on Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, etc.

Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Product Type Analysis:



Speaker with Screen Speaker without Screen

End Users/Application Analysis:



Residential Commercial

Regional Analysis:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers

1.2 Classification of Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Drivers

1.6.2 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Restraints

1.6.3 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Voice-Enabled Wireless Speakers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

