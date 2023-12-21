Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Home, Commercial) , Types (Treadmill, Exercise Bike, Elliptical Machine, Others) , By " Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment Market-2024 " Region

Life Fitness

Precor

NordicTrack

Technogym

The Beachbody Company(MYXfitness)

True Fitness

Peloton

Echelon

Nautilus, Inc.

StairMaster

Star Trac

Volava Wattbike

The Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Treadmill accounting for of the Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Home segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment include pfe Fitness, Precor, NordicTrack, Technogym, The Beachbody Company(MYXfitness), True Fitness, Peloton, Echelon and Nautilus, Inc., etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment in 2021.

This report focuses on Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Treadmill

Exercise Bike

Elliptical Machine Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Home Commercial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Connected Cardio Fitness Equipment industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

