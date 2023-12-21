Tufted Carpet Tile Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Home Use, Hotel and Theater, Malls, Office and Workspace, Others) , Types (Cut Pile, Loop Pile, Cut and Loop Pile) , By " Tufted Carpet Tile Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Shaw Industries Group

Mohawk

Beaulieu

Balta Carpets

Tarkett

The Dixie Group

Milliken

Associated Weavers

Ege Carpets

Phenix Flooring

Victoria PLC

Oriental Weavers Carpet

Standard Carpets Ambadi

The Tufted Carpet Tile Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The pile of tufted carpet tile formed by tufts inserted into a backing with needles. In knitted carpets, the backing, locking, and pile yarns are all looped together. Flocked types are produced by systems in which adhesives are used to bind fibers or yarns to the backing fabric.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Tufted Carpet Tile market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Tufted Carpet Tile market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Tufted Carpet Tile landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Cut Pile accounting for of the Tufted Carpet Tile global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Home Use segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Tufted Carpet Tile include Shaw Industries Group, Mohawk, Beaupeu, Balta Carpets, Tarkett, The Dixie Group, Milpken, Associated Weavers and Ege Carpets, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Tufted Carpet Tile in 2021.

This report focuses on Tufted Carpet Tile volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tufted Carpet Tile market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Tufted Carpet Tile market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Cut Pile

Loop Pile Cut and Loop Pile

What are the different "Application of Tufted Carpet Tile market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Home Use

Hotel and Theater

Malls

Office and Workspace Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Tufted Carpet Tile market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this"Tufted Carpet Tile Industry".

Detailed TOC of Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tufted Carpet Tile

1.2 Classification of Tufted Carpet Tile by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Tufted Carpet Tile Market Drivers

1.6.2 Tufted Carpet Tile Market Restraints

1.6.3 Tufted Carpet Tile Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Tufted Carpet Tile Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Tufted Carpet Tile Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Tufted Carpet Tile Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Tufted Carpet Tile Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Tufted Carpet Tile Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Tufted Carpet Tile New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Tufted Carpet Tile Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Tufted Carpet Tile Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Tufted Carpet Tile Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

