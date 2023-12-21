Home Textiles &Amp; Furnishing Fabrics Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Sutlej Textiles

IKEA

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus Textile Mills

Lucky Textile

Tevel Dohia

Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics are cloths and fabrics used as part of home furnishings. They make pves more comfortable and give our interiors a defined aesthetic characteristic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Bedding accounting for of the Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Family Use segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics include Sutlej Textiles, IKEA, Evezary, Shandong Weiqiao, Beyond Home Textile, Zucchi, GHCL, Veken Epte and Sheridan, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics in 2021.

This report focuses on Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Bedding

Curtain and Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket Other

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Family Use Commercial Use

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Home Textiles and Furnishing Fabrics Industry”.

