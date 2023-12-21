Beverage Caps And Closures Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Bottled Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Beer, Others) , Types (Metal, Plastics, Other Materials) , By " Beverage Caps and Closures Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Crown Holdings

Berry Global

AptarGroup

Evergreen Packaging

Global Closure Systems

Silgan Holdings

Bericap

Guala Closures

Ball Corporation

Amcor

Pact Group Holdings

Albea S.A Tetra Laval

The Beverage Caps and Closures Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The primary function of caps and closures is to keep the container closed and the contents contained for the specified shelf pfe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Beverage Caps and Closures market size is estimated to be worth USD 51140 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 63010 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Beverage Caps and Closures market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Beverage Caps and Closures landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Metal accounting for of the Beverage Caps and Closures global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Bottled Water segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Beverage Caps and Closures include Crown Holdings, Berry Global, AptarGroup, Evergreen Packaging, Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, Bericap, Guala Closures and Ball Corporation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Beverage Caps and Closures in 2021.

This report focuses on Beverage Caps and Closures volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Caps and Closures market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Beverage Caps and Closures market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Metal

Plastics Other Materials

What are the different "Application of Beverage Caps and Closures market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Beer Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Beverage Caps and Closures Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Beverage Caps and Closures market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Beverage Caps and Closures industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Beverage Caps and Closures market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Beverage Caps and Closures Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beverage Caps and Closures

1.2 Classification of Beverage Caps and Closures by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Beverage Caps and Closures Market Drivers

1.6.2 Beverage Caps and Closures Market Restraints

1.6.3 Beverage Caps and Closures Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Beverage Caps and Closures Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Beverage Caps and Closures Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Beverage Caps and Closures Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Beverage Caps and Closures Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Beverage Caps and Closures Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Beverage Caps and Closures New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

