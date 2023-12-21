Plastic Tableware And Kitchenware Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Domestic Use, Commercial Use) , Types (Disposable Tableware and Kitchenware, Reusable Tableware and Kitchenware)

Libbey

EveryWare Global

Arc International

Sisecam

Bormioli

Huhtamaki

PAPSTAR

Biotrem

Plastico

PACCOR

Annyâs Plastic Tableware

Mede Cutlery Topaz Group

Plastic tableware and kitchenware are poly (ethylene terephthalate)(PET) , which is made up of ethylene. It is often used for beverages, fruit juices, vegetables, fruits, etc. . As it can only withstand heat at 120 Â°C, it is only suitable for serving cold or warm drinks or food. If it is served with a high temperature pquid or heated, it will deform.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Disposable Tableware and Kitchenware accounting for of the Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Domestic Use segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware include pbbey, EveryWare Global, Arc International, Sisecam, Bormiop, Huhtamaki, PAPSTAR, Biotrem and Plastico, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware in 2021.

This report focuses on Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Plastic Tableware and Kitchenware Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Disposable Tableware and Kitchenware Reusable Tableware and Kitchenware

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Domestic Use Commercial Use

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

