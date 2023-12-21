Protective Clothing For Firefighters Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Fire, Dangerous Rescue, Others) , Types (Cold Protective Clothing, Heat Protective Clothing, Others) , By " Protective Clothing for Firefighters Market-2024 " Region

Rosenbauer

National Safety Apparel

Bristol Uniforms

Teijin Aramid B.V

DuPont

Uprotec

Lakeland Laoweishi

The Protective Clothing for Firefighters Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Protective clothing for speciapzed firefighting must provide protection against radiant heat and flame impingement to the full body, including the head, hands, and feet, and shall therefore consist of garment(s), hood, integrated or not, gloves and overboots.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Protective Clothing for Firefighters market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Protective Clothing for Firefighters market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Protective Clothing for Firefighters landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Cold Protective Clothing accounting for of the Protective Clothing for Firefighters global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Fire segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Protective Clothing for Firefighters include Rosenbauer, National Safety Apparel, Bristol Uniforms, Teijin Aramid B.V, DuPont, Uprotec, Lakeland and Laoweishi, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Protective Clothing for Firefighters in 2021.

This report focuses on Protective Clothing for Firefighters volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protective Clothing for Firefighters market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Protective Clothing for Firefighters Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Protective Clothing for Firefighters market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Cold Protective Clothing

Heat Protective Clothing Others

What are the different "Application of Protective Clothing for Firefighters market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Fire

Dangerous Rescue Others

Regional Analysis:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Protective Clothing for Firefighters Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Protective Clothing for Firefighters market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Protective Clothing for Firefighters industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Protective Clothing for Firefighters market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Protective Clothing for Firefighters Industry”.

