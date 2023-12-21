Starting Block Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Track, Swim, Others) , Types (Metal, Woody, Plastic) , By " Starting Block Market-2024 " Region

MONDO

MSR

HART Sport

Universal Services

DS Water Technology

Khalsa Gymnastic Works

Kiefer

Austin India

DIMASPORT Himco International

The Starting Block Market

Starting Blocks are a device used in the sport of track and field by sprint athletes to brace their feet against at the start of a race so they do not spp as they stride forwards at the sound of the starter's pistol.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Starting Block market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Starting Block market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Starting Block landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Metal accounting for of the Starting Block global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Track segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Starting Block include MONDO, MSR, HART Sport, Universal Services, DS Water Technology, Khalsa Gymnastic Works, Kiefer, Austin India and DIMASPORT and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Starting Block in 2021.

This report focuses on Starting Block volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Starting Block market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and India, etc.

Global Starting Block Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Product Type Analysis:



Metal

Woody Plastic

End Users/Application Analysis:



Track

Swim Others

Regional Analysis:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Starting Block Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis

This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the Starting Block industry, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Starting Block market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Starting Block Industry.

Table of Contents of Global Starting Block Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Starting Block

1.2 Classification of Starting Block by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Starting Block Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Starting Block Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Starting Block Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Starting Block Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Starting Block Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Starting Block Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Starting Block Market Drivers

1.6.2 Starting Block Market Restraints

1.6.3 Starting Block Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Starting Block Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Starting Block Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Starting Block Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Starting Block Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Starting Block Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Starting Block Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Starting Block Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Starting Block New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Starting Block Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Starting Block Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Starting Block Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Starting Block Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Starting Block Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Starting Block Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Starting Block Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Starting Block Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Starting Block Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Starting Block Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Starting Block Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

