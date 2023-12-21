Travel Bag Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Men, Women, Kid) , Types (Lightweight Carry-Ons, Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage, Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks, Travel Packs, Others) , By " Travel Bag Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Travel Bag market?



VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Briggs and Riley Travelware

MCM Worldwide

Samsonite

Rimowa

Louis Vuitton

Delsey

Antler

Hermes

Crown

HIDEO WAKAMATSU

ACE

Tumi

Santa Barbara Polo

Travelpro

Eminent

Commodore

Diplomat

Winpard

Jinhou

JINLUDA Powerland

The Travel Bag Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Travel bag is design to be used in travel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Travel Bag market size is estimated to be worth USD 20250 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 28980 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Travel Bag market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Travel Bag landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

pghtweight Carry-Ons accounting for of the Travel Bag global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Men segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Travel Bag include VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs and Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Samsonite, Rimowa, Louis Vuitton, Delsey and Antler, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Travel Bag in 2021.

This report focuses on Travel Bag volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Travel Bag market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Travel Bag Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Travel Bag market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Lightweight Carry-Ons

Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage

Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks

Travel Packs Others

What are the different "Application of Travel Bag market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Men

Women Kid

Why is Travel Bag market 2024 Important?

Overall, Travel Bag market in 2024 is essential for businesses to understand the market landscape, identify growth opportunities (strategies, services, customer base), mitigate risks (economic factors, impact business, minimize risks), Insight into Market Trends (latest trends, developments, consumer preferences, emerging technologies, dynamics, top competitive) make informed decisions, and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive business environment. Strategic Decision-Making (data-driven insights, pricing strategies, customer satisfaction, competitive advantage), Validate Business Plans (long-term success of the business).

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Travel Bag market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Travel Bag Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Travel Bag market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Travel Bag industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Travel Bag market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Travel Bag Industry”.

