Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Supermarket, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Others) , Types (Standard (1-3 inch), Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch), Large (7.1-10 inch)) , By " Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

BOC (SES-imagotag)

Pricer

SOLUM (Samsung)

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre

Huawei

Ooredoo LabelNest

The Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

AnÂelectronic shelf labelÂ(ESL) system is used byÂretailersÂfor displaying product pricing onÂshelves. The product pricing is automatically updated whenever a price is changed under the control of a central server. Typically, electronic display modules are attached to the front edge of retail shelving.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Standard (1-3 inch) accounting for of the Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Supermarket segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) include BOC (SES-imagotag), Pricer, SOLUM (Samsung), E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, DIGI, Hanshow and LG innotek, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) in 2021.

This report focuses on Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Standard (1-3 inch)

Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch) Large (7.1-10 inch)

What are the different "Application of Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Why is Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

1.2 Classification of Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Digital Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

