Ceylon Cinnamon Oil Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Biomedicine, Cosmetics Industry, Food Industry, Others) , Types (Ceylon Cinnamon Bark Oil, Ceylon Cinnamon Leaf Oil) , By " Ceylon Cinnamon Oil Market-2024 " Region

Cinnamon Vogue

Sacred Serendib

Ollie

LakEssence

Thushara

Ceylon Golden Cinnamon

LakCinnamon

Rathna SVA Organicsis

The Ceylon Cinnamon Oil Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum) is a type of cinnamon that comes from the bark of an evergreen tree. Sri Lanka provides about 80% of the world's supply. The oils found in Ceylon cinnamon are thought to reduce spasms, reduce gas, and fight bacteria and fungi. Obtained from the barks and leaves of trees that are scientifically known as Cinnamomum zeylanicum, Cinnamon oil is known for its numerous uses and health benefits. Cinnamon oil of the highest quapty is manufactured in Sri Lanka, using Ceylon Cinnamon the finest of the cinnamon in the world. Ceylon Cinnamon oil is admired for its unique fragrance when compared to other essential oils. Cinnamon oil is made from the leaves or the bark of the plant. Cinnamon leaf oil carries a musky and spicy aroma along with a pght-yellow tinge that differentiates it from the red-brown colour of the cinnamon bark oil. Extracted from the outer bark of the tree, cinnamon bark oil is considered to be expensive for day to day use since they are extremely refined.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ceylon Cinnamon Oil market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Ceylon Cinnamon Oil market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Ceylon Cinnamon Oil landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Ceylon Cinnamon Bark Oil accounting for of the Ceylon Cinnamon Oil global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Biomedicine segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Ceylon Cinnamon Oil include Cinnamon Vogue, Sacred Serendib, Olpe, LakEssence, Thushara, Ceylon Golden Cinnamon, LakCinnamon, Rathna and SVA Organicsis. etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Ceylon Cinnamon Oil in 2021.

This report focuses on Ceylon Cinnamon Oil volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceylon Cinnamon Oil market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan and Sri Lanka, etc.

Global Ceylon Cinnamon Oil Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Ceylon Cinnamon Oil market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Ceylon Cinnamon Bark Oil Ceylon Cinnamon Leaf Oil

What are the different "Application of Ceylon Cinnamon Oil market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Biomedicine

Cosmetics Industry

Food Industry Others

Regional markets:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Ceylon Cinnamon Oil Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Ceylon Cinnamon Oil market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Ceylon Cinnamon Oil industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Ceylon Cinnamon Oil market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Ceylon Cinnamon Oil Industry”.

