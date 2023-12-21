KPMG in India, DSCI and nasscom report ‘Secure in India 2023’ on GCC empowered global cybersecurity and digital risk management

(MENAFN- Edelman) December 21, 2023: Organisations across industries and geographies are increasingly relying on digital technologies. We are in an era where digital advancements transform the landscape across sectors, especially within global organisations that operate their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) out of India. With this reliance comes the challenge of protecting networks and data from cyber threats, highlighting the critical need for skilled cybersecurity professionals. There is an immediate need to move at a faster pace in this landscape to ensure security considerations are embedded in emerging domains such as, but not limited to, 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), metaverse, cryptocurrency regulations, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), drone technology, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, robotics and automation, and 3D printing.

As the need for robust cybersecurity measures become more critical than ever before, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are poised to take the lead in devising strategic direction, improving governance, and consistently embedding the 'security and safety by design' approach across industries in a cost-effective manner, providing greater comfort to leadership on the management of cybersecurity risks.

The ‘Secure in India 2023’ report emphasizes the empowerment of global organisations by cyber GCCs in addressing cybersecurity and digital risks, incorporating emerging business and digital technology frameworks. The insights also mirror the changes in a post-COVID-19 landscape, offering essential guidance for cyber GCCs to maintain a competitive edge by evolving into global 'centers of expertise' and facilitating global organisations in achieving security excellence, particularly in India.





