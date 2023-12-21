Immerse Yourself In Winter Wonder At Global Village This Festive Season

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 1:01 PM

The vibrant venue transforms into a magical spectacle, enchanting visitors with festive delights, captivating activities, and live entertainment for all.

Festivites all around

Step into the enchanting world of Global Village, where the festive spirit comes alive with a 21-metre-high majestic tree adorned with baubles, candy canes, red stockings, fairy lights, and charming gift boxes. The theme of snowy splendor takes centre stage, as elves from around the globe make the massive festive tree their holiday abode. Guarded by giant elves, the tree is surrounded by a whimsical gingerbread cookie fence, ensuring that only those on Santa's 'good list' may approach.

Capture timeless moments with friends and family beneath the beautifully illuminated Celebration Walk arches, where light poles adorned with festive cookies and hats guide the way to meet Santa himself. The Mini World, a newly launched attraction, invites guests to explore 25 miniature replicas of famous landmarks worldwide, creating a magical backdrop for festive photos.

Happy shopping

For those on the hunt for the perfect seasonal gifts, Global Village's 27 pavilions offer a diverse array of options, accommodating every wish list. From traditional crafts to unique finds, visitors can shop for special presents for their loved ones.

As the night unfolds, the spotlight turns to Santa, Global Village's esteemed guest of honor. Enjoy captivating performances by Santa's 12 dancing elves, creating a magical atmosphere for all ages. Don't miss the chance to meet Santa in person and make this festive season truly memorable.

Global Village caters to every age group, ensuring that from tiny tots to the young at heart, there's something magical for everyone. Make this winter wonder a cherished part of your festive celebrations.

