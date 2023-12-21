HAYAH Insurance: Pioneering A Digital Revolution In The MENA Insurance Sector

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Established in 2008 as Green Crescent and rebranded as HAYAH, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to revolutionising insurance through digital transformation and financial inclusion. HAYAH is challenging traditional norms and introducing a fresh perspective to the insurance sector.

At the heart of HAYAH's operations lies a digital-first philosophy. Recognising the increasing reliance on technology in everyday life, HAYAH has pioneered the integration of digital solutions in insurance services. From seamless online policy management to tech-enhanced customer support, the company is dedicated to making insurance more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly. This approach not only streamlines the customer experience but also aligns with the broader digitalisation goals of the MENA region.

HAYAH's product portfolio reflects its deep understanding of the diverse needs of its clientele. Products like Simple Saver and Smart Saver exemplify the company's approach to financial products - straightforward, inclusive, and flexible. Simple Saver, with its low entry point, democratises investment, allowing more individuals to begin their financial planning journey. In contrast, Smart Saver caters to those seeking more sophisticated investment strategies, with its AI-driven platform providing personalised recommendations and portfolio management.

Beyond business growth, HAYAH is profoundly committed to enable financial literacy and inclusion. The company understands that true financial security comes not just from access to products but from an informed understanding of financial planning and risk management. Through various initiatives, including educational content and community outreach programmes, HAYAH empowers individuals across the region to make informed financial decisions, promoting economic stability and growth.

"Leadership is about embracing change, and at HAYAH Insurance, we've wholeheartedly embraced the winds of transformation. HAYAH stands as a testament to the power of local expertise combined with digital innovation. Our commitment to safeguarding financial futures and simplifying insurance is unwavering. We're proud to be featured as industry innovators, and we look forward to pioneering positive change in the insurance landscape," said Mohamed Kanoo, Chairman of the Board, HAYAH Insurance.

HAYAH's vision and operations are in sync with the MENA region's aspirations to become a global hub for finance and innovation. By pushing the boundaries of traditional insurance and advocating for digital solutions, HAYAH is not just a participant in the region's growth story but a driver of its progress. The company's efforts contribute significantly to positioning the MENA region at the forefront of digital transformation in the insurance sector.

Mohamed Seghir, CEO, HAYAH Insurance, added: "Our mission at HAYAH Insurance is to transform insurance into a powerful tool for securing one's financial future. We believe in reimagining insurance to serve the evolving needs of our customers, and this belief drives our every action."

As HAYAH continues to expand its reach and influence, its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and societal well-being remains unwavering. The company envisions a future where insurance is not a complex necessity but an accessible tool for financial empowerment. With its unique blend of digital prowess, market understanding, and commitment to social impact, HAYAH is not just an insurance provider but a visionary leader, setting new standards in the insurance industry and contributing to the economic and social fabric of the MENA region.

HAYAH Insurance's journey from its inception to its current status as a digital innovator in the insurance sector illustrates a deep commitment to transforming the industry. Through its innovative products, digital-first approach, and dedication to financial inclusion and literacy, HAYAH is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in the MENA region.