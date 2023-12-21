Cemex Unveiled The First Fully Electric Ready-Mix Truck In The Middle East During COP28 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The truck is fully operational and has the capacity to transport a full load of concrete. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art 350kWh battery which allows it to complete an average full workday with a single recharge.

Cemex is actively collaborating with partners and manufacturers to discover, pilot, learn, and scale the long-term solutions needed for hybrid and zero-emission vehicles to be available at scale.

At the same time, Cemex is adding trucks powered by renewable diesel and natural gas which have a carbon footprint that is 70 per cent and 25 per cent lower than regular diesel, respectively. These critical transitional technologies will enable a reduction in carbon emissions in the short term as heavy-duty electric vehicles become viable at scale.