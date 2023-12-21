Soft Inflation Has Pressed The Pound, But Hardly The Boe

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Britain's impressive slowdown in inflation has increased speculation around a rate cut next year. The headline consumer price index lost 0.2% in November, and the annual rate slowed from 4.6% to 3.9% – impressively below the expected 4.3%. Inflation excluding food and energy slowed from 5.7% to 5.1%, versus an expected 5.6%. This is the slowest rate of growth since September 2021 in the former and since January 2022 in the latter.
MENAFN21122023000156011031ID1107640215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.