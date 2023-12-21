Israel faces growing pressure to accept another ceasefire

(MENAFN) The Israeli government is reportedly facing growing pressure to agree to another ceasefire, with discussions centered around a potential two-week truce.



The proposed deal involves releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli captives. A US-based news agency, citing sources from both Israel and the United States, highlighted three key factors contributing to this potential development.



Firstly, the Palestinian resistance is causing significant losses to the Israeli military on the ground, with Israeli troops and tanks being targeted.



The Israeli army regularly reports fatalities among its ground forces, indicating the toll taken by the conflict. Recent announcements mention the deaths of at least two soldiers on Wednesday and three on Tuesday, bringing the total number of occupation troops killed in the Gaza Strip to over 135 since the commencement of the ground offensive.



The second factor in the current situation is the acknowledgment by the Israeli government and its key ally, the United States, that military offensives are unlikely to secure the rescue of Israeli captives in the face of the determined Palestinian resistance. This realization comes after the Israeli army killed three Israeli captives, who, despite surrendering with a white flag and being shirtless, were fatally shot. This incident has sparked protests in Tel Aviv.



Historically, the safe release of Israeli captives has been achieved only through diplomatic negotiations and ceasefires, highlighting the importance of non-military approaches in securing the well-being of captured individuals.



The third factor contributing to the pressure on the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire is the escalating attacks by Yemen's Ansarullah in the Red Sea over the past month. The unexpected imposition of an embargo by Ansarullah on commercial ships bound for Israeli ports has caught the United States off guard and has been a surprising development.



As a result of this embargo, cargo ships are compelled to take longer routes around Africa, leading to increased shipping costs, higher insurance prices, delays in reaching their destinations, and, significantly, the possibility of a rise in oil prices. The unforeseen actions by Ansarullah in the Red Sea have introduced new economic challenges and strategic considerations for Israel and its allies.

