Commercial Bank Collaborates With Dyarco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, has collaborated with its valued customer Dyarco to announce the successful implementation of the Host-to-Host (H2H) solution using the Application Programming Interface (API) mode that was designed for faster and automated transaction processing.

While Commercial Bank has already extended the H2H solution to various large corporate customers, the maiden H2H implementation, through API mode, will empower the direct communication between Dyarco's ERP system and CB payment platform. The collaboration offers automated reconciliation through which the H2H system facilitates the automatic update of the Bank's statement record and transaction statuses into Dyarco's ERP, streamlining the reconciliation process. The API solution also enables real-time connectivity and flexibility between Commercial Bank and its customers' systems and empowers the Bank to introduce new features swiftly. With the H2H API in place, Commercial Bank is now well-positioned to connect with other ERPs rapidly and effortlessly, fostering scalability and seamless integration.

Raju Buddhiraju, EGM and Head of Wholesale Banking at Commercial Bank said:“This Host-to-Host API implementation represents a significant leap in our commitment to deliver secure, efficient, and cutting-edge financial solutions to our clients.”

Dileep K M, Group Finance Manager of M/s AL Neama Holding & M/s Dyarco International Group expressed his enthusiasm for the H2H solution, emphasizing its automated safe transaction processing and reconciliation:“We thank Anvin, our ERP vendor, for providing invaluable support and playing a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless connection between Commercial Bank's systems and the ADLER ERP platform that was implemented few years back. On behalf of the entire organization, I extend my sincere thanks for the exceptional work in integrating our ERP system with the Bank and beyond this technical accomplishment, I also want to acknowledge the level of professionalism and dedication shown by both Commercial Bank and ANVIN throughout this endeavor.”

As the Group CEO of Al Neama Holding & Dyarco International, Ullattil Achu expressed optimism about the future possibilities enabled by the Host-to-Host API implementation:“We look forward to exploring further opportunities for collaboration and leveraging this technological advancement to drive continued growth and success for our organisations.”