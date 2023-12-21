Anoud Tech Wins 'Insurtech Of The Year' 2023 Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Anoud Technologies LLC (Anoud Tech), a wholly owned IT subsidiary of QIC Group, the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, was announced as the winner of the prestigious InsurTech of the Year 2023 award in recognition of its outstanding achievements in digital insurance. The award was presented at the 10th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards on November 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Salem Al Mannai, QIC Group CEO said,“We are thrilled that Anoud Tech has been named 'InsurTech of the Year', which recognizes the company's transformative impact on the insurance industry through a technology that aims to strengthen operational resilience and revolutionize insurance administration across the world. Anoud Tech's win is also a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team in providing clients with innovative products and services”. Anoud Tech is a leading international provider of software solutions for the insurance industry. Its best-in-class insurance IT platform called Anoud+ is an integrated end-to-end solution that offers insurers a complete and efficient approach to handle every facet of their insurance programs. With the help of Anoud+, a future ready, API-based platform, insurers can easily introduce new products, integrate with their distribution and affinity partners, and increase revenue streams. Anoud+ fully integrates Swiss Re's industry-leading insurance solutions, Portfolio Insights and CatNet, to assist insurers in managing their underwriting strategy and tracking their exposure to natural catastrophes.

Established by QIC in 2020 in the Qatar Financial Centre, Anoud Tech accomplishments include being named by ACORD and Alchemy Crew in the 2020 Top Ten Leaders with the greatest current and future ability to change the industry through InsurTech and in 2021 the company was selected by a leading European insurer and by a major insurance group in the Caribbean region for its IT transformation initiatives, becoming the first Qatari company to export internally developed IT solution to insurance companies in Europe and the Caribbean.