'QND Is Exceptional Opportunity To Celebrate Nation's Achievements'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi affirmed that the National Day of the State of Qatar carries a deep symbolism represented in the cohesion between the various groups and their leadership in an embodiment of unity and pride in our ancient history and our promising vision for the future.

He added that this cherished occasion represents an exceptional opportunity to celebrate the nation's achievements and to express loyalty and gratitude to our wise leadership.

He said that it is an important occasion that embodies the strong will of the Qatari people to face challenges and build the future, through a safe and stable society governed by the principles of justice, equality and the rule of law. It also represents an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and ensuring the continuation of good living standard for its people, generation after generation, as drawn up by the Qatar National Vision 2030, which was launched by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, he added.

Minister Al Kaabi said that while this vision works to instill the spirit of belonging and citizenship, National Day comes as a national melting pot in which the spirit of pride and sacrifice that every Qatari man and woman shares merges with the sense of belonging to the land of our forefathers that was strengthened by the late Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who united the people of the country and worked to deepen their connection to the land and their cohesion and unity.

He added that as we cherish this precious occasion, we renew our pledge and loyalty to Qatar for a better future and more glory and exaltation under the wise leadership of H H the Amir.

Minister Al Kaabi pointed out that the people remain the focus and the center of efforts throughout the history of the State of Qatar. Starting with the efforts of the late Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani to unite the tribes and give the people of Qatar a sense of pride and the ability to defend themselves and their land, and passing through all the Rulers of the country who succeeded each other over 145 years of economic, social and political growth, the Qatari citizens remained the most important factor in planning and work.

He said that in continuation of this great legacy, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has worked, since the first day of assuming the reins of power from the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, to enhance the achievements of the State and the gains of the Qatari citizen, in continuation of the journey he began when he was the Heir Apparent, when he laid the foundations for promoting development and launched a road map aimed at transforming Qatar by 2030 into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and ensuring the continuation of decent living for its people. His Highness provided a general framework for developing comprehensive national strategies and plans, stressing through the vision on balancing between achievements that lead to economic growth and the country's human and natural resources.

He pointed out that His Highness had affirmed in his first speech to the Qatari people, at the beginning of reign, that Qatar's interest in its people, society, economy, politics and cultural identity were at the top of his priorities, stressing Qatar's Gulf identity and its belonging to its Arab surroundings, the Islamic world, humanity and the international community. Therefore, His Highness directives, his daily follow-up of various issues and developments, and his wise directives worked to combine efforts to achieve everything that guarantees the elements of pride, dignity, and well-being, and the factors of success, development, and progress.