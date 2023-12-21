Luxury Sports Vehicle Lynk & Co 09 Ultra Available At Auto Class Cars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Lynk & Co 09 Ultra is a luxury sports utility vehicle with 5 doors and a front-mounted powerplant which delivers its power through all four wheels.

Built on the advanced SPA architecture and standing as an iconic flagship of the brand, the 09 embodies the on-ward and up-ward spirit and automotive luxury. With its premium design, intelligent features, and versatile configurations, it blends effortlessly into your modern urban life. Whether for business or leisure, this inimitable companion will take your adventures to new heights.

The Lynk & Co 09 and other line up of cars are available at Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor of Lynk and Co in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa Road. New buyers can leverage several benefits including 5 years warranty and 5 years free service.

The 09 shines with its Urban Coast Front, inspired by the dynamic yet serene coastlines of metropolises. The front fascia ingeniously adopts the design of dual decorative lines and effortlessly fuses power and elegance.

In“Energy Cube” LED Rear Combination Lamps, crystals are illuminated as the night falls, providing unlimited energy in the modern urban.

The Lynk & Co 09 is distinguished with its elegant interior, where intuitive technology meets luxury design. With 09, you always travel in comfort and ease.

Thanks to the 12.8 inch full-color W-HUD, drivers can Keep their eyes on the road and get real-time information at a glance. Furthermore, the 12+6 inch Touchable Center Panel offers an immersive canvas of connectivity, convenience, and entertainment.

The Starry-night Controls allows to embrace the tactile elegance of matte silver grainy electroplating at your touch.

With its Luxury Seating, enjoy the superior comfort with genuine NAPPA leather and built-in massage. The Overhead Lights illuminates your journey with the soft glow of the overhead reading light, creating a cozy space for your reading pleasure. The 14 Speakers BOSE Audio creates an astonishing sound and premium audio experience during the drive. The Premium etching technology creates unique“City in the Sky” and“Traces of Meteor” patterns for different models.

The Lynk & Co 09 full-cover Sunshade makes your car an oasis of shade. Its ample room is perfect for your versatile use, where you can embrace your own space, everywhere you go.

The 09 is equipped with an aluminum front double-wishbone independent suspension and a rear integrated multi-link independent suspension. With a substantial 48% usage of aluminum components, this chassis ensures a more robust vehicle structure, delivering enhanced stability, precise handling, and a tranquil driving experience.

The Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Turbo Engine + BSG generates a power parameter of T5 Evo: 254Ps, 350 N·m, paired with 48V BSG System, achieving smooth start and responsive acceleration.

The Lynk & Co 09 resembles the Multitude of Technology, one touch away. It Integrates 23 advanced driving assistance functions, ensuring your safety at all times.

It is equipped with a human-centered technology that simplifies the complexities of city traffic, giving you instant mastery of the road. With its high-strength body structure, uncompromising safety is ensured, while the High-sensitivity Radar Sensor allows precise computation of vehicle dynamics by equipping 12 ultrasonic radars.

Its Intelligent Driving Assistance System includes Highway Assistant that make highway driving easier and stress free, Evasive Maneuver Assist which help drivers stay safe and agile in critical situations, in addition to intelligent Front Cross Traffic Alert.