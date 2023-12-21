Scotland suggests tax rises on highest earners to address budget deficit

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its fiscal position, Scotland has unveiled plans to augment taxes targeting its most affluent residents, with aspirations to generate approximately 1.5 billion pounds (USD1.9 billion) in additional revenue. Deputy First Minister Shona Robison recently articulated these fiscal strategies before the Scottish Parliament, shedding light on the government's proposed alterations to the existing tax framework. As part of this initiative, the government is poised to elevate the highest tax bracket, escalating it from the prevailing 47 percent to a slightly higher threshold of 48 percent. Furthermore, in a bid to encompass a broader segment of high-income individuals, the tax threshold for this affluent category will remain stagnant at 42 percent, thereby encompassing a wider array of taxpayers.



In addition to these adjustments, the Scottish government has outlined plans to introduce a novel tax category tailored for individuals with annual incomes ranging between 75,000 and 125,140 pounds sterling. This new tax bracket is earmarked at a rate of 45 percent, reflecting the government's concerted efforts to establish a more progressive taxation structure. The proposed reforms come against a backdrop where observations by Bloomberg highlight an existing disparity: a Scottish resident with an annual income exceeding 28,000 pounds sterling currently bears a more substantial tax burden compared to their counterparts residing in England with identical earnings. This impending fiscal recalibration underscores Scotland's proactive stance in addressing its budgetary challenges and ensuring equitable taxation policies across diverse income spectrums within the nation.

MENAFN21122023000045015682ID1107640178