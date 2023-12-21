Users Report Outage On X, Timeline Updates Limited To 'Welcome To X'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Users of the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, are raising concerns as the microblogging site suffers an outage on Thursday.

During the outage, users were unable to view their timelines and posts from other accounts. Instead, "Welcome to X!" appears on their feeds.

However, users can still post on X and receive notifications.

The prominent site, Downdetector, confirmed that users have indicated problems at X.

It further indicated that most of the reported problems came on X's app version, comprising 71%, and 23% for website.

"Is #X #Twitter down ?? Some glitch?," wrote one user on X, while another said, "Twitter is down? This website is breaking down smh."

In another post, one user wittingly asks, "How does one search for 'Is Twitter down' when Twitter is actually down?"

X has not released a clarification regarding the outage experience by users worldwide on Thursday.