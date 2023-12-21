               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

X Resumes After Users Across World Report Global Outage


12/21/2023 4:34:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

San Francisco: Tens of thousands of global users of X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday reported problems using the Elon Musk-owned social network.

Reports of the platform's troubles began spiking just before 0600 GMT on monitoring site Downdetector.

"User reports indicate problems at X (Twitter)," the site said.

Read Also
  • Users report outage on X, timeline updates limited to 'Welcome to X'

The platform resumed service for users in multiple countries shortly after 0640 GMT.

Timelines on the platform were emptied and no new posts visible, although the twitter site was available.

With no way to post on X, social media users published updates about the outage on rivals including Facebook, Threads, and Reddit.

At the outage's peak, Downdetector indicated that about 67,000 US users reported problems.

The outage also affected X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck.

There has been no immediate comment from X, nor any indication of what caused the outage.

A major outage on X was also reported by Downdetector in February, affecting thousands of users.

MENAFN21122023000063011010ID1107640175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search