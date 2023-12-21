Ethereum Forecast: Sees Upward Momentu

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Ethereum showed signs of an upward trend early in the trading session on Tuesday. The market remains active with a lot of fluctuations.

However, there's noticeable support around the $2100 level, which has been a significant point multiple time before.

This level used to be a tough barrier when the market was climbing, acting like a ceiling that Ethereum struggled to break through. If Ethereum's price drops a bit, this $2100 level might provide some support again, but even if it falls below this, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average could offer even stronger support. It's a good idea to keep an eye on this area.

Looking upwards, the market is eyeing the $2500 mark as a potential goal, and many traders are likely trying to steer Ethereum towards this target. If it surpasses that, the next level to watch might be around $2700. In essence, it seems like traders are always ready to buy Ethereum when its price dips, believing they're getting good value, and this trend is likely to continue 50-Day EMA

However, if Ethereum's value drops below the 50-Day EMA , it could signal a more significant downturn. Another critical factor to consider is the influence of interest rates, particularly in the United States and other major bond markets. If these rates start to increase, it could put pressure on the cryptocurrency market, potentially leading to a decrease in prices, not just for Ethereum but for other digital currencies as well.

Overall, the expectation is that Ethereum's value will rise in the long run. It's also important to watch Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, as its movements often influence the rest of the crypto market. As things stand, there seems to be a strong interest in cryptocurrencies continuing into 2024, with many people willing to invest in them. This is the thesis for most crypto markets, and I think Ethereum will not be any different. At this point, there seems to be a lot of interest in accumulating ETH in wallets, as the entire cryptocurrency industry seems to be posed to see a lot of institutional inflows. However, are we ever going to get that“must have use” for crypto in general? This has always been the real question. In the meantime, its about speculation in this market, and all other crypto markets





