EUR/USD Signal: Sees Upward Pressure Into The New Year

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The EUR/USD exhibited a degree of upward momentum during the trading session on Tuesday, indicating a potential intention to challenge the psychologically significant 1.10 level situated above. This level, with its rounded and prominent nature, naturally draws the attention of market participants. A notable aspect of this scenario is the emergence of a double top formation, prompting a substantial cohort of traders to closely monitor this region, assessing whether it will persist as a robust resistance point. If the market successfully overcomes this pivotal threshold, there is a plausible scenario where it could extend its gains further, potentially targeting the 1.1250 level. It is imperative to acknowledge that the 1.1250 level has previously held a position of significance and encountered considerable selling pressure.

Beneath the current trading levels, the 1.0850 region emerges as a prospective short-term support zone. Moreover, the presence of the 50-Day EMA indicator should not be underestimated, as it possesses the capacity to exert influence on market dynamics. Taking a holistic view, it is reasonable to expect that this market will continue to exhibit a degree of volatility as we approach the holiday season. This heightened volatility is attributable to the anticipation of lower liquidity levels, especially with Christmas Day falling on a Monday the Range with an Eye on Breakouts



In light of these considerations, it is prudent to anticipate that the market may primarily oscillate within a trading range delineated by the 1.10 level above and the 1.0850 level below.

While the possibility of a breakout exists, such a move is likely to be driven more by the reduced liquidity that characterizes holiday trading, rather than a meaningful shift in market sentiment. Consequently, despite the apparent bullish inclination, it is essential to remain mindful of the formidable resistance posed by the 1.10 level, which must be surmounted before adopting a strongly bullish stance.

In the interim, it is advisable to prepare for the likelihood of the market remaining range-bound, characterized by its propensity to trade within this established corridor. The market's movement within this range can be seen as a reflection of the prevailing uncertainty and hesitancy stemming from the holiday season's peculiar trading conditions. As such, the focus remains on navigating this environment with a discerning eye and prudent risk management strategies.-p

I am a buyer of the EUR/USD on dips. Every 50 pips we pullback, I am buying a small position. However, if we were to break above the 1.10 level, then I am a buyer and aiming for the 1.1250 level above.