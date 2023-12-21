Gold Forecast: Will Continue To Move Based On Fed

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The gold market underwent a minor retracement during Tuesday's trading session but exhibited its characteristic resilience. Notably, market participants have consistently seized opportunities to acquire what they perceive as "bargain-priced gold." However, it is essential to bear in mind that we are approaching the holiday season, a period notorious for significantly reduced liquidity, which could contribute to heightened market turbulence. This will be the condition for most markets, especially the commodity markets, as the hours will also be somewhat restricted over the next week or so.

Beneath the current price levels, a robust support zone resides around the $2000 mark. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that this level has been breached on one or two occasions, potentially paving the way for a downward move toward the 50-Day EMA. The 50-Day EMA serves as a notable indicator that has garnered considerable attention, providing dynamic support within the market's dynamics. Amidst the seasonal flurry, traders are engaged in position adjustments in preparation for the new year, further fueling the market's propensity for erratic behavior.



In an overarching perspective, it is plausible to anticipate that the market will eventually aim for the $2050 level, followed by the $2075 level-a region with a history of significant market activity.

Furthermore, the substantial wick that initiated the month's trading activity looms above these levels and testing it could potentially encounter liquidity challenges once again. In general, the market continues to exhibit a bias towards the upside, bolstered by declining interest rates in the United States and the looming specter of geopolitical tensions, which have bolstered the bullish sentiment in the gold market.

Some Targets Above

All factors considered; buyers will probably persist in capitalizing on the opportunity presented by "discounted gold." This trend aligns with the ongoing adjustments to monetary policies by central banks worldwide. While the prospect of taking a long position in the market is appealing, it is essential to remain cognizant of the anticipated increase in volatility over the next week or two. This heightened volatility can be attributed to the peculiarities of the holiday season and the market's susceptibility to fluctuations during this period. Therefore, a cautious approach to risk management is warranted when navigating these dynamic market conditions.







