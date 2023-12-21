U.S. Professional Learning Market Analysis 2023 - Emerging Trends Include Customized, Job-Embedded And Social-Emotional Professional Learning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Professional Learning Market, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Professional Learning 2023 report provides an overview and outlook for the professional development training market both for the education and corporate workplace sectors. The report sized total spending on US PreK-12 professional development in the 2022-2023 school year at $5.99 billion, up 2.9% from $5.76 billion in the previous year. The global market for corporate learning and development is forecast to grow from $345.56 billion in 2021 to $493.32 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9%.
Forces and drivers accelerating the trend in both sectors include technology, including the use of generative AI in products; complexity of work, addressing remote workers, and the need for soft skills. Newer products are providing more hybrid learning, increased personalization and active learning, and more microlearning opportunities.
In the corporate workplace, there is a need for rapid reskilling as it is estimated that 44% of workers' skills will be disrupted in the next five years.
The data in the report is derived from consulting and analyzing the latest data from governmental, association and other official sources, along with data from key trade journals, surveys, and the publisher's own analyses.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: WHAT IS PROFESSIONAL LEARNING?
DEFINING PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT/LEARNING
Education for State Licensing Renewals KEY STAKEHOLDERS: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING SECTOR IN-HOUSE DEVELOPMENT OF PD
CHAPTER 2: TYPES AND COMPONENTS OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT COURSES
TYPES OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: METHODS OF DELIVERY TYPES OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: COMMON ELEMENTS
Professional Development for Leadership Collaboration and Leadership Development Case Study Classroom Management ELEMENTS OF EFFECTIVE PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Content-Focused Active Learning Organization Skills Stress Management Feedback and Assessment
CHAPTER 3: TRENDS IN PROFESSIONAL LEARNING
NEW AND GROWING APPROACHES IN PD TRAINING COURSES AND PRODUCTS
Personalization and Engagement Teacher Shortages and Burnout Curriculum-Based Professional Learning SUBJECT AND TOPICAL AREAS GETTING SPECIAL PD ATTENTION
Special Education, Diverse Students and Learner Variability Literacy Social-Emotional Learning STEM PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT TECHNOLOGY TRENDS
Technology and Delivery of Professional Development Blended Learning Integration of Digital Technology into Professional Development AI and Professional Development Additional Emerging Trends Micro-Learning Case Study Western Governors University: Microcredentials for Job-embedded Professional Learning STATE POLICY CHANGES
CHAPTER 4: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING FOR NON-INSTRUCTIONAL STAFF
TRENDS IN PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Customized Professional Learning Job-embedded Professional Learning Social-Emotional Professional Learning
CHAPTER 5: MARKET DYNAMICS: MARKET SIZE, CUSTOMERS, PURCHASING, FUNDING
THE CUSTOMER FOR PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MATERIALS AND SERVICES
Market Opportunity: Teachers Market Opportunity: Administrators Market Opportunity: Principals Key Decision Makers and Influencer: The Individual School and School District Other Key Decision Makers and Influencers SIZE OF THE PREK-12 PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MARKET
Forecast and Outlook Digital Delivery FUNDING SOURCES
Federal Funding for English Language Acquisition PD State and Other Funding Sources FEDERAL AND STATE POLICY SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL LEARNING
CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS ASSOCIATIONS, FOUNDATIONS, UNIONS, & OTHER NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS INDEPENDENT CONSULTANTS CONTENT AND CURRICULUM PROVIDERS TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
EdTech companies Online Professional Learning Communities Learning Management Systems Education Publishers and Government Agencies EDUCATORS
CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES
Carnegie Learning Catapult Learning Discovery Education Edthena edWeb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt PBLWorks Scholastic Education Sibme Solution Tree Wiley
CHAPTER 8: PROFESSIONAL LEARNING IN THE WORKPLACE
THE CORPORATE LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT MARKET THE BIG PICTURE: HOW WORK IS CHANGING AND THE PUSH FOR RESKILLING
Major Macro Finding Areas of Largest Current and Anticipated Growth Net Impact of Job Changes Impact on Individual Jobs and Functions Most Important Employee Skills and Capabilities EXPECTED IMPACT ON THE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING MARKET
Special Focus on IT Who is the Customer Demand by Function WHAT EMPLOYERS SAY THEY NEED
What about Budget What Employees Say they Need CREATING THE PRODUCT: WHAT THE MARKET WANTS AND WHY WHAT ARE MICROCREDENTIALS?
Microcredentials are Hot Who is Offering Microcredentials? Who is Taking the Courses? On the Down Side Hurdles in Attracting Buyers Other Marketing and Messaging Strategies FUTURE TRENDS IN CORPORATE LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT
Methods and Formats New Programs and Classes SPECIAL FOCUS: THE PUSH TO LEARN GENERATIVE AI
Why the Surging Interest in AI? Types of AI in L&D Challenges Current Vendors of AI Learning and Development How HR Selects an AI L&D Vendor
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY OFFERINGS IN KEY WORKPLACE L&D SKILL AREAS
