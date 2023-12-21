USD/JPY Forecast: Rallies After Japanese Blink

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) On Tuesday, the USD/JPY demonstrated remarkable strength, swiftly breaching the ¥145 level. The primary catalyst behind this surge was the resounding message from the Bank of Japan, reaffirming their readiness to implement monetary policy easing as needed. This announcement effectively extinguished any lingering expectations of an imminent interest rate hike at the next month's meeting, signaling that Japan's journey towards policy normalization remains elusive.

Looking beneath the surface, the ¥142 level stands out as a crucial support zone. Additionally, an underlying uptrend line is poised to provide continuous reinforcement.

Consequently, the prevailing outlook leans toward a strategy of "buy on the dips." Nevertheless, market participants should brace for potential turbulence over the next week or two, owing to the influence of a volume-deprived market environment.

The market dynamics now suggest a favorable environment for those seeking to capitalize on dips, as the break above the ¥145 threshold opens up intriguing possibilities, particularly concerning the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. Many traders and investors share the sentiment that the Japanese yen's vulnerability extends beyond its pairing with the US dollar. To maximize gains from Japanese yen weakness, the GBP/JPY and NZD/JPY pairs may offer more promising opportunities Below

The prospect of breaching the ¥145 level holds significant interest, potentially leading the way to the 50-Day EMA. While this might materialize in January, the dearth of liquidity could result in sudden and unexpected developments. As it stands, the inclination to short this market remains subdued, at least for the present moment. Instead, the focus appears to be on navigating short-term fluctuations and constructing a solid base.

In the coming weeks, the market's resilience will be put to the test. It remains to be seen whether momentum can gain traction before the year's end or whether a period of consolidation is necessary to alleviate the prevailing selling pressure. One additional factor to consider is that the market currently maintains a position above the 200-Day EMA .

In the end, the US dollar's robust performance against the Japanese yen reflects the uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance. Traders are advised to stay attuned to the evolving landscape, maintaining a "buy on the dips" strategy while closely monitoring key support levels and potential breakout points on the horizon.





