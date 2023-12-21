Crowley Guides Chealamy To Qatar Oaks Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chealamy with Jim Crowley in the saddle made a late surge to bag the Listed Qatar Oaks for Thoroughbreds on Qatar debut in a marathon meet at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The 16th Al Rayyan Meeting dubbed the Qatar Oaks Day had 10 races on the card including six contests for the Oaks Cups.



Jockey Jim Crowley and Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari's Chealamy on their way to win the Local Thoroughbred Oaks (2000m) title.

Charlie Fellowes-trained Chealamy crafted victory sprouting wings in the final meters of the 2000m showdown to complete the double on the day for owner Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari and jockey Crowley.

Crowley had earlier piloted Khalifa bin Sheail-owned Tulaitila to victory in Purebred Arabian Oaks. It was also the first race for Thomas Fourcy-trained horse in Qatar.

In the Local Thoroughbred Oaks – the penultimate race last night - Mickael Barzalona guided Alban de Mieulle-trained Muataz to victory after a thrilling race to complete a quartet of wins for Wathnan Racing.

Earlier, Wathnan Racing's Nesrine, also trained by De Mieulle, landed the Local Purebred Arabian Oaks under jockey Soufiane Saadi.



Jockey Mickael Barzalona guides Muataz to victory in the Local Thoroughbred Oaks (1850m).

Wathnan Racing's first two titles came through Messaouda with Barzalona steering the De Mieulle-trained to Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate, and Farida who landed the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate trophy under Carols Henrique in opening race of the day.

Meanwhile, jockey Maxime Guyon completed a fine double yesterday as he partnered with H E Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani-owned Gorat Aeen to take the Purebred Arabian Oaks honours.

Also yesterday, the 1600m Local Purebred Arabian Oaks race witnessed Al Jeryan Stud's AJS Agadir reigning supreme with Oisin Murphy in the saddle. Pure Motion (Thoroughbred Maiden Plate) and Barika (Thoroughbred Maiden Plate) also notched up victories.

The 17th Al Rayyan Meeting – the Qatar Derby Day – today will also feature 10 races culminating with the Qatar Derby – a 2000m Thoroughbred contest.