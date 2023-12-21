(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ViMusic App Official Website Launches

ViMusic

ViMusic app is a free and open-source music streaming app for Android devices that uses the YouTube Music API. It has launched its official website.

INDIA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ViMusic, a free and open-source music streaming app for Android devices, has launched its official website . The website provides information about the app, its features, and how to download and install it.ViMusic is a music streaming app that uses the YouTube Music API to provide access to a vast library of official songs, albums, playlists, and more. Users can enjoy unlimited music without any ads, subscriptions, or restrictions. They can also create their own playlists, download songs for offline listening, and customize the app's appearance and settings.ViMusic app is open source and anyone can view, modify, and distribute it under the GPL-3.0 license. The app's source code is available on GitHub, where users can also report issues, request features, and contribute to the development. ViMusic app is compatible with Android 4.4 and above, and requires an active internet connection to stream music.The official website of ViMusic app, vimusic-apk , provides users with detailed information about the app, its features, and how to download and install it. Users can also find screenshots, FAQs, and contact details on the website. The website is designed to be user-friendly, responsive, and secure.ViMusic app is developed by a team of passionate music lovers and programmers who wanted to create a simple and elegant music streaming app for Android devices. The app is inspired by YouTube Music, but offers more features and flexibility. The app's name, ViMusic, stands for“Video Music”, as it allows users to stream music from YouTube videos.ViMusic app is one of the best music streaming apps for Android devices, as it offers users a rich and diverse music experience. Users can discover new music, listen to their favorite songs, and enjoy music without any interruptions. ViMusic app is also free and open source, which means users can trust its quality and security.ViMusic app is available for download on its official website. Users can also follow the app on social media platforms, such as:Facebook -Linkedin -Users are encouraged to share their feedback and suggestions with the app's developers, as they are always looking for ways to improve the app and make it more user-friendly.ViMusic app is the ultimate music streaming app for Android devices. It offers users a free and open-source alternative to other music streaming services, with more features and options. Users can download the app from its official website, and enjoy unlimited music anytime, anywhere. Don't wait, Download ViMusic App today and experience the best music streaming app for Android!

