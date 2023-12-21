QND Occasion To Renew Allegiance, Highlight Efforts Towards Excellence: PHCC MD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha, Qatar: Managing Director of the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) Dr. Mariam Ali Abdulmalik said that Qatar National Day is an occasion to renew the pledge of allegiance to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to highlight the efforts of the wise government and its outstanding work to constantly maintain Qatar's position at the forefront of nations, advancing confidently towards the future, with the country's loyal, steadfast, creative and self-confidence people rallying united around Qatar's wise leadership.

She added that the National Day commemorates the glories of Qatar's past, its present achievements, and its promising future prospects of development and prosperity, in light of its peoples accomplishments in various fields locally and internationally.

The PHCC Managing Director said that the PHCC, operating under the Ministry of Public Health's umbrella, is an active partner in implementing the National Health Strategies of 2011-2016 and 2018-2022, as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030. Moreover, PHCC is also leading the healthcare systems shift from curative care to preventive care.

The PHCC Managing Director explained that following PHCCs celebration of its 10th anniversary last year, 2023 represents the best beginning to a new era of progress and achievement, in a testimony to the Corporations tireless endeavor to advance the healthcare sector in Qatar over the past decade, achieving its vision of being one of the pioneers in transforming the healthcare and well-being of the population of Qatar, and always remaining true to its mission.

Commenting on the main features of the Third National Development Strategy within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030, the PHCC Managing Director Dr. Mariam Ali Abdulmalik said that the PHCCs new institutional strategy plan 2024-2030 will focus on changing the way Primary health care services are provided, in accordance with what is called for by the new Qatar National Health Strategy 2024-2030, as well as the new National Development Strategy of the State of Qatar 2023-2030, which is to focus on population health, and ambitious goals have been set to improve health outcomes and improve quality, and access to services, as well as a focus on sustainability and resilience through an emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Dr. Mariam Ali Abdulmalik added that the corporation will conclude this year implementing the PHCC Corporate Strategic Plan 2019-2023, under the slogan“A Healthier Future for Our Families.” adding that PHCC is about to complete setting its Corporate Strategic Plan for the coming four years, to focus on improving access to health care services, and enhancing the general well-being of society.