Qatar, Kazakhstan Hold Political Consultations

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan held yesterday in Doha a round of political consultations. Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi (second right) chaired the Qatari side in the round of consultations, while Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Alibek Bakayev (second left) headed the Kazakhstani side. During the round of consultations, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and several topics of common interest.