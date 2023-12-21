Qatari Diar Launches AI-Powered Call Centre In Lusail City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an important step towards enhancing customer service in Lusail City, Qatari Diar, the leading company in the real estate sector, ha launched an advanced call centre equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The customers can communicate with the customer service team by calling 8008088 or WhatsApp conversations at 66008088. It is an important initiative towards modern technology by launching an advanced call centre based on artificial intelligence technologies.

This step comes within the framework of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance customer service in Lusail City and improve operational efficiency.

This reflects its commitment to digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence technology as part of its comprehensive vision to lead the real estate industry. The company, through the use of modern technology, aims to exceed customer expectations and provide exceptional service.

Employing artificial intelligence technology in the contact centre is also an important achievement that highlights the company's commitment to its customers. It allows it to provide advanced services across a range of channels, including phone calls, chatting, and exchanging messages via various applications such as WhatsApp and other. The new centre for Lusail City provides immediate assistance and accurate information, which enhances customer satisfaction and raises the level of service provided. This is expected to improve productivity and efficiency, enabling customer service staff to effectively handle greater numbers of inquiries.

The launch of the artificial intelligence-based call centre by Qatari Diar is an important step that will transform the real estate industry. It will contribute to raising the standards of service and efficiency in the real estate sector, and sets a new standard for an effective and positive communication experience in the field of real estate investment.