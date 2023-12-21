Mighty Chicken Restaurant Opened First Branch In Al Waab Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha. Qatar: Mighty Chicken Restaurant has opened its first restaurant branch in Al Waab area, in the presence of a number of community figures and local media representatives.
Sheikh Jassim bin Nawaf Al Thani, expressed his happiness at launching the Qatari brand, which supports and encourages healthy, high-quality food free of additives.
Mighty Chicken joins the chain of restaurants under the Prime umbrella, such as LaDurée Café and Benihana Restaurant. The guests tasted all the dishes and praised their quality.
Mighty Chicken restaurant is located at Al Waab gas station, and more details can be found on the restaurant's Instagram page: MightyChicken
MENAFN21122023000063011010ID1107640129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.