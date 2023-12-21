Argentine President exposes financial transformation roadmap

(MENAFN) In a significant address on Wednesday, Argentine President Javier Mele unveiled an ambitious roadmap for economic transformation, signaling his intent to rejuvenate a struggling national economy. Mele announced his intention to issue a presidential decree aimed at dismantling a staggering array of over 300 existing regulatory barriers, restrictions, and controls that currently encumber various facets of the Argentine economy. These modifications are poised to span a wide spectrum, including but not limited to, regulations governing rents and labor laws.



In a televised statement, President Mele articulated the overarching objective behind these reforms, emphasizing his administration's commitment to rejuvenating the nation's economic landscape. He expressed a fervent desire to instill renewed freedom and autonomy among individuals while systematically dismantling the plethora of regulations that have historically stifled economic vitality and growth within Argentina. One salient feature of the proposed decree is the abolition of the existing rental law, a move intended to invigorate the real estate market and alleviate associated challenges with renting properties.



Further elucidating the breadth of the proposed reforms, President Mele highlighted the impending repeal of laws that currently preclude the privatization of public enterprises. He outlined plans to transition these state-owned entities into limited liability corporations, laying the groundwork for their eventual privatization. Additionally, Mele underscored his administration's commitment to overhauling labor laws to catalyze the creation of authentic employment opportunities. Concurrently, he proposed amendments to corporate legislation, facilitating the transformation of renowned football clubs into limited liability entities.



Beyond these pivotal reforms, the presidential decree encompasses an expansive array of amendments and abolitions spanning multiple sectors, encompassing domains such as tourism, satellite Internet, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and international trade. However, the ultimate fate of this comprehensive decree remains subject to rigorous scrutiny and legislative oversight. For the reforms to gain statutory footing, the decree must first be officially published in the Official Gazette. Subsequently, a collaborative committee comprising members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate will convene to meticulously evaluate its merits, ultimately determining its legislative viability and potential impact on the Argentine economy.

