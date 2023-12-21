Greece issues comprehensive advisory amid growing security fears in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

(MENAFN) In response to escalating security threats in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Greece has issued a comprehensive advisory for commercial vessels navigating these volatile waters. The Hellenic guidance urges ships to exercise heightened caution by steering clear of Yemeni territorial waters. Furthermore, ship operators are advised to maintain minimal crew presence in wheelhouses and meticulously adhere to warnings disseminated by maritime authorities, aiming to mitigate potential risks of attacks within the region. This cautionary stance emanates from recent aggressive actions orchestrated by the Houthi "Ansar Allah" group. These hostile activities have compelled several prominent shipping conglomerates to recalibrate their maritime routes, opting to circumvent the Suez Canal — a vital conduit linking Europe and Asia — in favor of longer detours through the Cape of Good Hope.



Delving deeper into the advisory's specifics, a document scrutinized by Reuters delineated stringent safety protocols that vessels must rigorously observe. Among these stipulations, ships are mandated to conduct regular fire drills and diligently inspect safety apparatuses prior to nearing Yemeni coastlines. Additionally, to enhance security measures, vessels are strongly recommended to traverse the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait exclusively during nocturnal hours. Shedding light on the motivations behind the Houthi group's aggressive maritime activities, the insurgents, who wield significant influence across expansive swathes of Yemen, assert that their actions are retaliatory responses to the Israeli military offensive targeting the Gaza Strip. They have unequivocally stated their intent to persist with these attacks until Israel ceases its military operations in the region.

