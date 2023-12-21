Qatar reveals 2024 budget with revised revenue forecasts amid oil price adjustments

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, the Qatar News Agency disclosed that Qatar has officially released its general budget for the upcoming year 2024. The budgetary blueprint delineates a strategic financial plan, which notably anticipates a decline in total expected revenues by 11.4 percent compared to the projections set forth in the 2023 budget. This downward adjustment in revenue forecasts is primarily attributed to the nation's decision to recalibrate its assumptions regarding the average oil price. Specifically, for the 2024 fiscal year, Qatar has anchored its expectations on an average oil price of USD60 per barrel, marking a departure from the USD65 per barrel benchmark established for 2023.



Providing a more granular breakdown of the fiscal projections for 2024, the Qatar News Agency highlighted that the anticipated total revenues are pegged at 202 billion riyals, translating to approximately USD53.49 billion. Concurrently, the proposed expenditure for the same fiscal period stands at 200.9 billion riyals. Consequently, this juxtaposition between anticipated revenues and expenditures sets the stage for a projected deficit of approximately 6.2 billion riyals for 2024. However, in a bid to assuage concerns regarding this deficit, the agency referenced statements from Qatar's Finance Minister, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari. According to the minister, the envisaged deficit will be offset using surpluses accumulated from the 2023 fiscal year.



Furthermore, shedding light on the rationale behind Qatar's conservative fiscal stance, Minister Al Kuwari elucidated that the nation's budgetary decisions are informed by prudential considerations. Specifically, he emphasized that Qatar's decision to project a USD60 per barrel oil price for 2024, as opposed to the USD65 per barrel estimate for the preceding year, is underpinned by meticulous analyses and insights gleaned from international institutions forecasting oil prices for the upcoming year.

