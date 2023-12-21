GAC Awarded Best Use Of AI In Govt Services In GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) received the certificate of excellence granted by the Digital Government Award for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for the best technical programs and projects that contribute to enhancing digital transformation.

The announcement came during the 5th Digital Government Award for GCC countries held on December 19 and 20, 2023 in Riyadh.

The GAC achieved the win in the category of best use of artificial intelligence (AI) in government services for the Customs Clearance Single Window system“Al Nadeeb.”

The Digital Government Award for GCC countries aims to support and encourage efforts that contribute to enhancing digital services and achieving excellence in providing government services.

It includes the participation of government agencies in the GCC countries and is presented according to specific criteria that are in line with the goals and principles of the Council, with the aim of enhancing the establishment of a digital economy and an information society.