Bangladesh PM Meets Qatar's Ambassador


12/21/2023 4:20:41 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Prime Minister of Bangladesh H E Sheikh Hasina Wazed met Ambassador of Qatar to Bangladesh H E Saree bin Ali Al Qahtani. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

