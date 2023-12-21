Bangladesh PM Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Prime Minister of Bangladesh H E Sheikh Hasina Wazed met Ambassador of Qatar to Bangladesh H E Saree bin Ali Al Qahtani. They discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries.

