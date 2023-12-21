Karwa To Deploy 900 Buses For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced its readiness through the completion of its transport plan for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Emphasising efficiency, sustainability, and exceptional service, it has taken extensive preparations, including daily training for the Karwa team and a stress test on December 19 and 20, 2023, to ensure flawless service delivery during the event.

It will function as a real-time simulation to fine-tune all aspects of the transportation plan, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation during the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

In addition to the continuous services for a smooth public transport, the specific plan for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 includes a fleet of 900 buses, with 50% electric vehicles, underscoring the company's commitment to environmental sustainability in line with the organisers.

Mowasalat (Karwa) Chief Executive Officer Fahad Saad Al Qahtani.

The operation will be bolstered by a team of 1,000 highly trained drivers and 500 support and ground staff with more than 54 nationalities. This diverse team reflects the international spirit of the event, ready to provide top-notch transportation solutions.

Special arrangements will be in place for VVIPs and media personnel, ensuring seamless and premium experiences. Mowasalat (Karwa) will also offer comprehensive transport solutions for staff, organisers, and officials. Furthermore, it will make sure that 24 National Teams will arrive well and in time for exciting tournament matches.

Enhancing the fan experience is a core focus of Mowasalat (Karwa). Fans can look forward to dedicated Metro shuttle services to major stadiums, including Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Al Thumama, and Abdulah Bin Khalifa, along with park-and-ride options for the Lusail Stadium.

Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO Fahad Saad Al Qahtani said:“Our goal is to deliver an unparalleled transportation experience for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The extensive preparations, including a significant investment in our fleet and training of our diverse team, highlight our commitment to providing efficient, sustainable, and top-quality service.

“The test event in December is crucial in showcasing our readiness and dedication to excellence. We are committed to not just facilitating transport but enhancing the overall experience of the AFC Asian Cup for everyone involved.”