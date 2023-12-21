OPEC Plus faces challenges to improve oil prices

(MENAFN) Despite concerted efforts that spanned several months, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its ten collaborating nations within the "OPEC Plus" consortium find themselves grappling with the daunting challenge of elevating global oil prices. The alliance's endeavors have been further complicated by a confluence of external factors exerting downward pressure on oil valuation. Notably, the resurgence in U.S. crude production has added to the already intricate landscape, creating a competitive market environment. Moreover, the looming anticipation of an imminent transition away from fossil fuels casts a shadow over the traditional oil economy.



Compounding these challenges are internal discordances within the alliance; reports suggest disparities among its 23 member nations, with 13 constituting the core OPEC group. Despite the alliance's proactive measures, which included announcing intentions to curtail production late last month, oil prices have languished, marking some of the lowest figures witnessed in approximately half a year.



However, there have been discernible shifts in recent market dynamics that offer a glimmer of hope for the alliance. A marginal uptick in prices has been observed in recent days, a development attributed to strategic decisions by prominent oil companies and maritime transport entities. These entities have opted to reroute their operations, circumventing the Red Sea, in response to heightened security concerns precipitated by Houthi rebel attacks emanating from Yemen.



These attacks, occurring against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, have induced cautionary measures among industry stakeholders. While the current price per barrel hovers below the USD80 threshold, it is noteworthy that this valuation, albeit subdued, still surpasses the average recorded over the past five years, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of the global oil market amid multifaceted challenges.

