St. Pölten UAS: International Week For European Higher Education

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's International Week at the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences was dedicated to the future of higher education in Europe. Representatives of higher education institutions, of the European Commission, and the European University Alliance E3UDRES2 exchanged views and experiences on this topic. Students of the St. Pölten UAS and from all over Europe participated in various interdisciplinary and international formats, while guest lectures and the accompanying programme inspired UAS staff members and students.

Under the motto "Meet European Universities. Melting Pots for Innovation in Higher Education", national and international experts and more than 90 participants from 15 countries explored the cornerstones of higher education development in Europe. The main topics were the future of education and the role of higher education institutions as innovation ecosystems.

"We hosted an intensive and inspiring International Week with the aim to develop ideas together and to exchange good practices and experiences within the framework of the European Universities Initiative. One of the topics discussed was the scepticism towards sciences in society. As a European University, we want to help reduce that by means of various activities in collaboration with society", explains Hannes Raffaseder, St. Pölten UAS CEO and President of the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education (EURASHE).

European Formats and Lifelong Learning

Participants of the International Week presented model projects relating to, for example, European and future teaching and learning formats, so-called micro-credentials – flexible learning offers for lifelong learning – and questions of inclusion and the future of higher education institutions in general.

Among the presenters were Klara Engels Perenyi (online) from the European Commission, Anthony Camilleri from the Knowledge Innovation Centre (KIC) in Malta, the former Director of the des European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) Colin Tück, and Aleksandar Šušnjar from the alliance YUFE – Young Universities for the Future of Europe.

"With the International Week, we once more provided our students and staff members with a rich and informative programme for international exchange between universities as well as for internships abroad", says Daniela Lohner, Head of the UAS service unit International Relations.

European Universities Initiative

With the European Universities Initiative, the European Union promotes excellent higher education alliances that collaborate closely in strategic terms, sustainably develop the European higher education, research, and innovation area further by means of future-oriented concepts, and are in the process of evolving into full-fledged European Universities in the medium term. The St. Pölten UAS is the only university of applied sciences in Austria to coordinate one of currently 50 European Universities: E3UDRES2: Engaged – European – Entrepreneurial University as Driver for European Smart and Sustainable Regions. Students and staff from the partner universities presented their projects at the International Week.

