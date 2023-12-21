               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

30/2023・Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024


12/21/2023 4:18:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 30 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 December 2023

Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2024.


Q4 and Annual Report 2023 28 February 2024
Annual General Meeting 2024 19 April 2024
Q1 2024 Report 7 May 2024
Q2 & Half-year 2024 Report 20 August 2024
Q3 2024 Report 1 November 2024


For further information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR, ..., +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment

  • CA_30_2023_Financial Calendar

MENAFN21122023004107003653ID1107639993

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search