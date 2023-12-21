(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are advocates for US Navy Veterans who have developed lung cancer because they had significant exposure to asbestos while serving in the US Navy. We are an incredibly unique group and there is no charge for our service. Once we learn of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer, and who had routine asbestos exposure, we will provide direct access to some of the nation's top lawyers to assist with financial compensation-which might be hundreds of thousands of dollars-and at the same time we will put the Veteran in contact with a VA Benefits specialist who will work on a possible VA Benefits Claim.

“If you or your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer-please call us at 866-714-6466 if he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy-before 1983.

"If you have a Navy Veteran friend, relative or neighbor who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and he has told you he had routine exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please send his family our press release and request they call us at 866-714-6466. We would like to help. Our appeal is nationwide."



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

